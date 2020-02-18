WWE RAW- 5 Reasons why The Street Profits rescued Kevin Owens from Seth Rollins & his faction

Riju Dasgupta FOLLOW OFFICIAL Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

The Street Profits were the highlight of this week's show

This week's episode of RAW was one of the weakest efforts of the company in recent times, I felt. It was almost as if Paul Heyman and co. decided to phone it in, and save all the good stuff for next week's show.

I suppose one will have to look at the viewership numbers for this week's episode to surmise if the show was a hit or a flop. But the decision that was a hit with the audience in attendance was to have The Street Profits attack Seth Rollins and his crew when they were brutalizing a hapless Kevin Owens following the main event match.

Why has WWE decided to involve The Street Profits in this segment? Let me try and answer this question with 5 reasons, for your reading pleasure, folks.

Be sure to let me know if you think I'm on the mark or if I'm way off.

#5 To freshen up the main event picture

The one thing WWE does not want at any cost is to have a repeat of the situation on SmackDown where Roman Reigns and Baron Corbin are in the main event picture, week after week. Even though the two men have incredible chemistry and they work great with one another, the audience always wants something fresh. You can only watch something good so many times.

And there was a chance of the same thing happening on WWE RAW as well, with Kevin Owens, Samoa Joe, and The Viking Raiders against Seth Rollins' faction dominating the main event scene. With The Street Profits entering the picture, the dynamics change quite significantly.

I wonder which team will dethrone Seth Rollins and Murphy, to be quite honest. I wonder if WWE will take a chance with the Street Profits in Saudi Arabia later this month.

1 / 5 NEXT