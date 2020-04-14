WWE RAW: 5 Reasons why Zelina Vega put together a brand new heel faction

Zelina Vega brought together Andrade, Angel Garza, and Austin Theory. And here's why!

Did the dissolution of one group help in the formation of another?

WWE has a brand new faction that's caused a stir

RAW has been a fun episode this week with Money in the Bank qualifiers and Seth Rollins showcasing a much darker personality. But perhaps the biggest takeaway from this week's show has been the fact that Zelina Vega has put together a brand new faction.

It was bound to happen as she manages all 3 of the superstars but it is big news indeed that Andrade, Angel Garza, and Austin Theory have come together to form a stable. And I shall explain why through five reasons in the article that follows.

Be sure to leave a comment and let us know what you think of this new stable. And do you think that there is potential for this stable to go places in due course of time?

#5 To give Austin Theory the rub by association

I mean this with no disrespect but Austin Theory needs all the help that he can get to reach the top. I have no doubt that he can get there someday because he's already got a ton of potential at the age of 22 but thus far, his whole persona has been quite vanilla. By becoming a part of this faction with two men and one woman with more clearly defined gimmicks (questionable in Andrade's case, but at least he's the United States Champion right now), it will elevate him to the next level.

We saw this in Evolution where Randy Orton and Batista would benefit from teaming up with two men who were already at the top of their game in Triple H and Ric Flair. You could even say the same for someone like Murphy, who was someone lost in the mix until Seth Rollins' faction came along and made him a pretty big star at once.

