WWE RAW - 5 Surprises that could happen- Legendary Tag Team reunites, Top star returns with a new look 

This week's episode of WWE RAW is a critical one in the road to WrestleMania especially considering how things shaped up on the previous episode of RAW and the SmackDown that followed.

We do not yet know who Edge will challenge next, and neither do we know if Bianca Belair will show up on WWE RAW for a confrontation with Asuka.

Be sure to leave a comment and let us know exactly what surprises you expect on the following WWE RAW episode, ladies and gentlemen. And what do you think of all the WWE RAW surprises that have been listed in this article?

Do you think any of them will happen on this week's show?

#5 WWE RAW fans rejoice as Edge and Christian reunite as a tag team unit to take on The Hurt Business

Just going to leave these pictures of Edge and Christian sharing this moment during the Men's 2021 Royal Rumble here on your timeline. ❤️ ( Pics via WWE) pic.twitter.com/sOirhEPNn1 — _denisesalcedo (@_denisesalcedo) February 1, 2021

This was the best surprise for me. Seeing Edge and Christian in same ring brings back good old memories. 😭 ❤️#RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/91YV57zqP0 — Aíman (@TheAimanFazal) February 1, 2021

Recently, during a teleconference, Edge was asked about whether he would want to team up with Christian, following the amazing moment the two men shared at the 2021 Royal Rumble. This is what Edge had to say:

I would love it! I think at some point that would need to happen - just because there's so many opportunities there. Between Edge and Christian against the Usos - I mean, man! Edge and Christian against The New Day, Edge and Christian against Ziggler and Roode, Edge and Christian versus The Street Profits! Not for nothing, Edge and Christian versus Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins. There's some stuff there.

Advertisement

No, The Hurt Business isn't one of the teams named here, but considering they are out of opponents, we could certainly see Edge and Christian teaming up to go for the WWE RAW Tag Team Championships this week.

Another report indicates Christian will be working a part-time schedule, lending credence to the possibility of this major reunion.