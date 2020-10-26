WWE RAW - 5 Surprises that could happen- Randy Orton confronted by a former teammate, Brand new unexpected role for Drew McIntyre?

Hell in a Cell is in the record books, and whether or not you thought this year's edition measured up to the years past, the train rolls on. WWE RAW is scheduled to happen in a matter of hours, and the edition of WWE RAW that follows Hell in a Cell is a critical one to check out.

Nothing has been announced for the show thus far, meaning that we can expect a whole bunch of surprises on this edition of WWE RAW, especially in the light of Randy Orton being crowned the brand new WWE Champion, marking the end of Drew McIntyre's reign. Randy Orton is in the pantheon of the all-time greats, but his next challenger will be determined in the WWE RAW brand.

These are the surprises that we could see in this edition of WWE RAW.

#5 Randy Orton is confronted by WWE RAW's most haunting presence- The Fiend

In an interview with Sportskeeda, Randy Orton revealed that he would be open to a clash with Bray Wyatt, and now that he's the WWE Champion, this seems like an even bigger possibility. Could it happen on this week's edition of WWE RAW, when he comes out to gloat about defeating Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship?

The story's there because, I think it was 2017, maybe 2016 that I was actually in the Wyatt Family. I got to wrestle Bray at WrestleMania. Beat him for the title. If The Fiend has a bone to pick with anybody, it will be the Legend Killer. It will be very interesting.

. @RandyOrton is the best. Simple fact. — Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) October 26, 2020

Randy Orton and Bray Wyatt used to be a part of the Wyatt Family, and the former betrayed his teammate by burning his compound down, in a memorable segment. It could be time for revenge.