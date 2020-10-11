So much could potentially happen on the second night of the WWE Draft, which takes place on the following edition of WWE RAW, especially if you consider the drama of everything that unfolded on WWE SmackDown. The New Day came to an end, and Seth Rollins and Rey Mysterio will now continue their feud on another brand, meaning that there is bound to be more than one surprise on WWE RAW as well.

What are the surprises that we could see on the following edition of WWE RAW? These are five possibilities we have listed down but we welcome you to chime in with your own thoughts and opinions about what could potentially happen during the show.

Also, do list five things that should not happen during the course of the 2020 Draft from your perspective.

#5 Mustafa Ali and his heel faction RETRIBUTION assault The New Day during their first night on WWE RAW

The biggest news story to come out of the first night of the 2020 WWE Draft was that The New Day would be split up with Big E remaining on SmackDown and the SmackDown Tag Team Champions, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods going over to WWE RAW. And shortly after that was announced, WWE RAW Superstar Mustafa Ali, who was revealed as the leader of RETRIBUTION posted the message shared above. He has a bone to pick with Kofi Kingston, considering that it was his spot that Kofi Kingston took after he went on to make history.

C’mon man. You guys broke up the New Day?!? The fugggggg pic.twitter.com/2kcx52z7sX — Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) October 10, 2020

The New Day vs. RETRIBUTION is pretty much guaranteed to be a pretty interesting feud if you consider how hot the latter is right now and the legacy of the former group. There's a readymade story and it could become the hottest thing on RAW.