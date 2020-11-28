WWE RAW - 5 Surprises that could happen- Suspended Superstar returns, Randy Orton pulls the ultimate swerve

This week's episode of WWE RAW will certainly be a show to watch out for because while the fallout show after Survivor Series was lackluster, the build to TLC needs to get underway in a big way to get the audience invested in the pay-per-view.

And so, one or more surprises could certainly happen during the course of WWE RAW this week and we shall write and list 5 possible scenarios that may transpire.

While all of them may happen during the show, there's always a great possibility that none of them may happen on WWE RAW either, and so before we commence with this article, just note that this article is based on speculation and not on inside knowledge.

Here are 5 major surprises that could potentially happen during WWE RAW.

#5 Braun Strowman returns in some manner to WWE RAW and becomes Drew McIntyre's TLC opponent

BREAKING: WWE Digital has learned that @BraunStrowman has been suspended indefinitely for putting his hands on WWE official @ScrapDaddyAP. https://t.co/WqWIBFnv1g — WWE (@WWE) November 24, 2020

We know that Braun Strowman has been suspended by WWE management for laying his hands on a WWE official. We also know that rumors indicate that it will be Braun Strowman who takes on Drew McIntyre at TLC. So, the very fact that he has been suspended could play into what transpires on WWE RAW this week, with Braun Strowman crashing the party and claiming that he deserves a shot in the main event match.

Braun Strowman just got himself fined, suspended, or both for putting his hands on, and then headbutting Adam Pearce.



No #WWEChampionship opportunity for him. #WWERAW — Jiminy Scruff: Year 37 (#IVoted) (@jshaggy1983) November 24, 2020

The very fact that WWE is making such a big deal of a kayfabe suspension is an indicator that Braun Strowman will make a comeback on WWE RAW and book himself a ticket against Drew McIntyre at TLC.

Not a lot of people on the WWE RAW roster tower over Drew McIntyre but Braun Strowman certainly sizes up fantastically against him.