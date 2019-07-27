WWE RAW: 5 Surprises that could happen this week: Legend returns for revenge, Wyatt's new victim?

Who is next on Bray Wyatt's list after Mick Foley?

RAW Reunion was the first show in ages to bring back a lot of casual viewers to the product. WWE will do well to book a few surprises this week, to retain the interest of these viewers.

And this should not be too difficult to do, because WWE is filled to the brim with talent. You don't necessarily need an overdose of legends to keep a viewer hooked, good television writing does it.

SmackDown was a pretty good show as well, and WWE will do well to keep this momentum going all the way to SummerSlam. Because a compelling product with the current crop of talent is a lot more gripping than a special edition with WWE legends.

Or at least, it could potentially be, if booked in the right manner by Paul Heyman and company.

#5 Bray Wyatt takes Triple H out

The legend of Bray Wyatt is just getting started. And for him to become this ominous presence that looms over the entire roster, putting it on notice and sending fear into the hearts and minds of everyone, he needs to constantly be making statements. Maybe even one that leads to a program that stretches all the way to WrestleMania.

Triple H is someone who is willing to give everyone the rub when they deserve it. Bray Wyatt needs a big win at WrestleMania to become a big deal again, and I have a feeling that if it comes to that, Triple H will do the honors during the big match. I mean he did put over both Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns, which was the right thing to do, under the circumstances.

So this week, Bray Wyatt could potentially take Triple H out during a big announcement. Imagine the headlines if that happens!

