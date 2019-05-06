WWE RAW: 5 Surprising returns we can witness tonight

Are the rumors of Sasha being in the MITB are true?

We are just two weeks away from the Money in the Bank PPV scheduled on May 19th, as WWE will bring to us the latest episode of the longest running TV show in history and it's flagship brand: Monday Night RAW, live from the U.S. Bank Arena, Cincinnati, Ohio.

WWE has been struggling with low TV ratings, and fans leaving the product after the conclusion of WrestleMania 35. To counter this, we may well see a couple of surprises and returns on RAW this week. While these would certainly not better the product suddenly, as that depends on the storylines and writing, but that's the least we can ask for.

In this article, let's take a look at the 5 surprising returns we can witness tonight on Monday Night RAW. Feel free to share your views and opinions on these returns in the comments section below.

#5 Goldberg

Will we see the return of the Myth?

WWE recently announced their return to the land of Saudi Arabia for the third live event as part of their 10-year contract with the Saudi Sports Association. The statement read -

The Saudi General Sports Authority, in partnership with WWE, will host an event at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Friday, June 7, at 8 p.m. AST. The event will feature WWE Superstars Roman Reigns, Undertaker, Kofi Kingston, Braun Strowman, Seth Rollins, Goldberg, AJ Styles and Brock Lesnar, and stream live on WWE Network.

One of the biggest talking points from the statement was the return of the Myth, Goldberg, whom we last witnessed in action two years ago at WrestleMania 33 where he lost his Universal Championship to Brock Lesnar.

Goldberg got inducted into the Hall of Fame last year, and it looked as if he has decided to call it a day. But the recent announcement of WWE has made it clear that Goldberg will return at the Saudi event next month.

Now the question on everyone's mind is - Who will he face?

Fans have speculated a clash between him and Roman Reigns, whose name he took in an interview when asked who would he like to face if he returns to WWE. With Reigns probably appearing on RAW tonight (according to his tweet), will we see Goldberg return as well and have a face-off with the Big Dog?

Another possible rivalry for Goldberg could be against Bobby Lashley, who teased a feud with him on Twitter recently. With the not-so-impressive TV ratings lately, Goldberg returning could certainly be a boost for WWE.

