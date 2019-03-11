×
WWE RAW after Fastlane 2019: 5 Surprises that could happen - Brock Lesnar & Batista return

Riju Dasgupta
OFFICIAL
Top 5 / Top 10
32.47K   //    11 Mar 2019, 10:50 IST

This could potentially be a very exciting episode
This could potentially be a very exciting episode

WWE Fastlane 2019 was what it was. There were some good matches, and there were some rather memorable moments as well. The fallout of Fastlane will be interesting to note on the WWE RAW that follows. Welcome to a predictions article about potential surprises that could take place.

I personally think that the RAW after Fastlane 2019 may be better than the actual show. Batista and Triple H are both advertised to be on the show, and we know that Lesnar could also make it. But what surprises could WWE book to make the show absolutely unforgettable.

Be sure to let me know your thoughts and your own plot twists in the comments section below. I'd love to hear your take.

And if you want to hear my thoughts, here they are, folks.

#5 Bray Wyatt and Luke Harper challenge The Revival

Erick Rowan is doing his own thing with Daniel Bryan at the moment. And this is why it may not make sense to have Luke Harper, who returned at a Live Event recently, pair up with him again. The Bludgeon Brothers are not effectively done and dusted.

The Revival defeated the formidable team of Bobby Roode and Chad Gable and a team with much momentum in Aleister Black and Ricochet at WWE Fastlane 2019. But where do they go from here? I would like to see them mix it up with the erstwhile Wyatt Family because it would be a very different kind of match for them.

The crowd in attendance at most stadia around the world are often sold with regard to The Revival's matches, but they have no investment in their characters or their storyline. Having them work with Wyatt and Harper will add a sports entertainment edge to their programs and elevate them significantly.

1 / 5 NEXT
Riju Dasgupta
OFFICIAL
Riju Dasgupta is the bassist of heavy metal bands Albatross and Primitiv. He's also a former guest columnist for Rolling Stone India. His primary passion remains watching and reviewing the art of professional wrestling for Sportskeeda. In the world of heavy metal, he goes by the moniker- Dr. Hex.
