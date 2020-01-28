RAW after Royal Rumble 2020: 5 reasons why Edge was confronted by Randy Orton

Rated RK-No

Edge is back! He made his big in-ring return at the WWE Royal Rumble 2020 and as we mentioned in our articles yesterday, they intentionally had him confront and interact with Superstars he never has before - and one he has a big history with.

He wound up with three eliminations, sending out AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, and Randy Orton. The latter happened in the Final Four right when Orton and Edge were working with each other. On the latest episode of RAW, Edge came out to address the future and seemingly confirmed that he's back. If that wasn't enough, he was confronted by his old tag team partner Randy Orton - who welcomed him back.

While it seemed like an emotional reunion at first, it ended with an RKO - with Randy Orton turning heel against just a few months after. They stretched out the segment as much as they could, with Orton teasing a chair attack and going through with it.

Let's get right into it - 5 reasons why Randy Orton confronted Edge on RAW.

#5 A Saudi Arabia match

Randy Orton walking to the ramp

WrestleMania 36 maybe 69 days or less away (depending on where you are in the world), but we shouldn't forget that there's a PPV in Saudi Arabia in less than a month. As we know, the Saudi Arabian officials love having legends heavily featured on the show and the local audience in attendance seems to love nostalgia way more than the weekly American audience.

Now that Edge is back from retirement, he's another major legend who will get a fat paycheque to put on little effort and have a match in Saudi Arabia. If WWE feels that Orton vs Edge isn't the direction for WrestleMania, they can have a short return feud for Saudi Arabia.

