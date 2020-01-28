WWE RAW: 5 reasons why Drew McIntyre chose to face Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36

Brock Lesnar lifting Drew McIntyre up

In just over two months, Drew McIntyre will receive his first World Championship opportunity. It's hard to imagine that a man who's had two stints in WWE and has performed at a top-level is yet to have a single shot at the world title gold.

But what a way to finally get it. McIntyre is undoubtedly one of the hardest working men in wrestling and the story of him getting fired and clawing his way back to earn the top spot is an incredible one.

On the RAW after Royal Rumble 2020, the Scottish star wasted no time in announcing who his opponent would be. He called out Brock Lesnar and just like that - the main event of WrestleMania is official.

Here are five reasons why The Scottish Psychopath chose Brock Lesnar as his opponent - or rather, why Brock Lesnar was chosen for him:

#5 The Fiend doesn't make much sense as an opponent

The Fiend

While it would be an interesting crossover, Drew McIntyre doesn't seem like an ideal opponent for "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt on SmackDown. While the intention would be for McIntyre to stick on RAW, he would have still had the option of making the jump over to SmackDown.

Some match-ups just don't make sense and that's one of them. Seeing him standing toe-to-toe against Lesnar is believable, but as of now, seeing McIntyre in a surrealistic/psychological kind of a storyline doesn't seem to be one that will drive him forward.

Roman Reigns is expected to be the superstar to challenge The Fiend for the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 36. Since he was the runner-up, it's usually a tradition for the person in that spot to get a title match on the other brand.

We're happy with the way things are playing out.

