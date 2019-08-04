WWE RAW before SummerSlam- 5 Surprises that could happen- Title change, Unexpected attacker

Will we finally find out who attacked the Big Dog?

The final RAW before SummerSlam comes to us from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh PA and should be a fun show. As we've seen in recent weeks, the show has picked up with Heyman at the helm and this bodes well for the coming months.

Even though the ratings fell to the usual numbers last week, I do believe that consistent quality will ensure that the figures pick up once again. It's just that WWE needs a handful of surprises handy to keep entertaining fans.

Here are 5 surprises that could potentially take place during this week's show. Let us know if you believe one or more of these changes could potentially happen.

We all know that WWE has to pull out all the stops before SummerSlam comes around.

#5 Special guest referee announced for Rollins vs. Lesnar

Seth Rollins was the victim of a brutal attack from his SummerSlam opponent Brock Lesnar on last week's show. Now, Vince McMahon may come out himself to announce that he cannot allow this kind of violence in light of sponsors not being happy with the carnage. And to prevent an attack of this nature, he will be booking a special guest referee for SummerSlam.

I have a feeling that someone like Braun Strowman could potentially fit right into the thick of things if he were to be chosen for the role. This would be the program that brings him back into the Universal Championship picture again, meaning that he could have an altercation with Lesnar during the SummerSlam match. It would be the seed for a clash at the next pay-per-view.

I wonder if Brock Lesnar will lay another beat down on Rollins this week. I am curious to see what happens next between the two men!

