We saw Bray Wyatt wrestle on WWE RAW this week, and it's a very rare occurrence indeed to see him wrestling on WWE's weekly shows. The entrance for Drew McIntyre on WWE RAW felt like a WrestleMania entrance, proving that the company went out of their way to make the main event feel extremely big.

There was very little to complain about with regard to the final episode of WWE RAW before Survivor Series because, for a change, the three hours just flew by rather quick. That said, there are a few things about WWE RAW that could have been improved upon, and we will touch on the good, bad, and the ugly on this week's 'best and worst of WWE RAW' recap episode.

#1 Best: The Bray Wyatt and Alexa Bliss pairing on WWE RAW is absolutely perfect

Yes, Alexa Bliss and Bray Wyatt have been absolute gold during the Firefly Funhouse segments but we all wondered just how physical she would get on WWE RAW as Wyatt's valet.

Our questions were answered on this week's episode of WWE RAW, when she absolutely flew off the steel steps onto John Morrison to protect her 'friend' Bray Wyatt, in what has to be the highlight of the night.

Alexa completely took Morrison out with a flying crossbody and Wyatt finished The Miz with Sister Abigail #WWERaw — Sportskeeda Wrestling (@SKProWrestling) November 17, 2020

The build to Alexa Bliss vs. Nikki Cross has been pretty spectacular as well, and in time, one of these two women could certainly enter the WWE RAW Women's Championship picture. And as for Firefly Funhouse Bray Wyatt, it is very interesting indeed how he embraces his character when he wrestles, which is so very different from just about anything in WWE.

What did you think of Bray Wyatt being confronted by The Fiend on the big screen on WWE RAW this week?