To say that the circumstances for WWE RAW were far from ideal would be a major understatement, considering that the members of RETRIBUTION came into contact with a Covid-19 patient recently. While the reasons are not known and it would be wrong to speculate at this point in time, the fact remains that there was no episode of RAW Underground on WWE RAW either.

So much had to be put on hold because of the circumstances and one has to wonder what the show would have looked like, provided everything had gone without a glitch. That said, we are proud to bring you the best and worst of WWE RAW, a mainstay of the site for many years now.

#1 Best: Mustafa Ali returns in a big way on WWE RAW

We've all known that Mustafa Ali is one of the most gifted individuals in the current WWE RAW roster at the moment, but because of the abundance of talent in the current WWE RAW locker room, he hasn't been able to step forth and get his due. This week on WWE RAW, he finally did, as he joined Apollo Crews and Ricochet, to take the fight to the Hurt Business, and this can only bode well for him over time.

Finally, Mustafa Ali gets the credit that he deserves. Big win there.



Give @AliWWE that push WWE. #WWE #WWERAW — 𝘈𝘯𝘪𝘳𝘣𝘢𝘯 (@PWOrator) September 29, 2020

Who knows that the future holds for Mustafa Ali because of the nature of the chaos on WWE RAW right now, with the current pandemic and the prevailing situation, but honestly speaking, the fact that he got such a big win could send him up the ladder. For him to contest against the likes of Bobby Lashley for the US Championship on WWE RAW would be a very good thing.