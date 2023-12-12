WWE RAW - Best and Worst - CM Punk's first feud teased, huge botch with Rhea Ripley

After the conclusion of the Survivor Series, WWE RAW has delivered some great episodes. From Drew McIntyre voicing his frustrations to CM Punk making his return, the red brand has experienced some significant moments. The same happened on the latest edition of Monday Night.

In this article, we will look at the best and worst moments from the latest edition of Monday Night RAW:

#3. Best: Opening segment between Jey Uso and Drew McIntyre

The latest episode of WWE RAW began with Jey Uso cutting a promo. From getting the 'Yeet' back to sending his best wishes to Sami Zayn, the former Bloodline member covered a wide range of topics. However, things took a turn when Drew McIntyre interrupted Jey.

In the beginning, the Scotsman urged Adam Pearce not to sign CM Punk. He also apologized to Zayn and told Jey this is what an apology looks like. Post this, Jey and McIntyre went on to have a great match, which was won by the latter.

Overall, the entire segment was gold. While Jey's promo was filled with empathy, McIntyre's promo contained savagery. Apart from that, the former WWE Champion's segment on RAW mentioned different superstars, which opens many rivalries for him on the red brand.

#2. Worst: Maxxine Dupri vs. Rhea Ripley

The match between Maxxine Dupri and Rhea Ripley somewhat felt forced and unnecessary. For weeks now, Ripley has been dominant on the red brand. She has taken out every single woman who has challenged her. In such a scenario, it's important for the promotion to build new characters who can stand up to her.

Hence, the match could have used a few more good moments from The Alpha Academy member. Also, the Women's World Champion botching her finisher twice before delivering it was not a good look for the ever dominant Ripley.

#2. Best: Cody Rhodes vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

When Shinsuke Nakamura began cutting mysterious promos on WWE RAW, many wondered if he was calling out CM Punk or teasing the debut of a new superstar. But, when it was revealed that Cody Rhodes was the man Nakamura was after, there were mixed reviews.

However, this rivalry seems to be taking a great turn. This week's match between the two was the first time they faced each other. While the ending of the match seemed a bit questionable, with Nakamura losing due to disqualification, the duo did a good job overall to allow the story to build up further.

Another decent addition in this match was the involvement of the Creed Brothers, who came out to help The American Nightmare after Nakamura kept attacking him. It will be interesting to see how this potential alliance between the Creed Brothers and Rhodes plays out.

#1. Worst: R-Truth and The Judgment Day's segment on WWE RAW

Usually, a segment between R-Truth and The Judgment Day always makes it to the best on this list. But this week's ending would make one think otherwise. Until now, fans have thoroughly enjoyed every moment in which Truth has shared the screen with a Judgment Day member.

However, after Damian Priest and the rest of the faction kicked out the 51-year-old, fans might not see him share the screen with the faction again.

If this happens, it would be highly disappointing as WWE could have built a funny and memorable segment with the superstars involved.

#1. Best: CM Punk signs with RAW

After weeks of teasing and speculation, CM Punk finally signed with RAW. This decision is a good move by WWE as it opens multiple avenues for Punk and the promotion. While a rivalry against Seth Rollins is on the cards, the 45-year-old signing with RAW is better for many more reasons.

One such reason is that CM Punk can be developed as a star equal to Roman Reigns on the red brand. Had Punk signed with SmackDown, there could have been a scenario where there would be a place for only one man to grow. This could have been a potential blow to the promotion.

Also, given SmackDown signed Randy Orton, RAW getting a massive superstar in the form of CM Punk is one of the best things that could happen to them. Apart from Rollins, it will be interesting to see The Best in the World share rivalries with other stars on the red brand.

