WWE RAW - Best and worst- Dream match gets confirmed, Massive botch on Live TV, Faction to kick out a member?

WWE RAW this week had its moments but the main question is whether or not it held our attention for the span of three hours. This reviewer's experience may be different from yours, which is why you are welcome to share your WWE RAW experience in the comments section right below.

Did the good on WWE RAW outweigh the bad, was the 'best' better than the 'worst', you ask? There were points during this episode where it certainly did seem so, and there were other points during WWE RAW where it seemed like it did seem to drag.

How would you rate it as compared to the previous week's show, reader?

#1 Best: WWE RAW stars AJ Styles and Drew McIntyre will finally have their big match

Back when AJ Styles was a member of the SmackDown roster and Drew McIntyre was on WWE RAW, he had said the following during an interview with Fansided:

A.J. Styles certainly floats around the top of the list, and he's currently on SmackDown, unfortunately, but he and I have been like ships in the night for the past few years. When I was gone from the company, he was the biggest star for years, independent wrestling, and he was in Japan at the time, and there was a chance we were going to be the same company and things didn't work out, and then a bunch of independent companies decided to book us together, and timing didn't work out.

It finally seems like the match between AJ Styles, a top heel on WWE RAW, and Drew McIntyre, the top babyface in WWE, across both brands, will take place at long last for the WWE Championship and the match should be absolutely 'phenomenal'.

Throw in the wild card, The Miz, and you have the recipe for a dream feud.