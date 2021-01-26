WWE RAW - Best and Worst - Drew McIntyre teams up with Goldberg, Big mistake with Edge

This week's episode of WWE RAW was not an easy watch, and this comes from a guy who feels blessed every day that he has to watch wrestling to earn his living.

There were high spots during the course of WWE RAW for sure, but honestly, it's hard to believe that this brand and SmackDown are products of the same company because one show breezes by while the other just lumbers on and on and on.

As always, do remember that this review is the opinion of one person, and your own WWE RAW experience may be drastically different from what this reviewer or anyone else in the comments section feels, so you are welcome to share your thoughts and views.

Are you hyped for the Royal Rumble after WWE RAW?

#1 Best: WWE RAW opens with Drew McIntyre delivering an important message about COVID-19

"This match this week is dedicated to everyone, who's dealing with this horrible virus right. We're going to get through this thing. We're going to beat it." #WWERaw @DMcIntyreWWE pic.twitter.com/bHLc1xL3zV — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) January 26, 2021

It is very easy to forget that the men and women on WWE RAW are human as well, behind their larger than life personas. WWE had refused to acknowledge the pandemic until recently, when the World Champion Drew McIntyre tested positive for it, and we're glad to report that he's back in the fix, healthy as ever.

Not only did Drew McIntyre make his battle with Covid-19 public knowledge, he dedicated his match with Goldberg to everyone affected by the virus. And before he cut this promo on WWE RAW, he also opened up about his recent diagnosis in an SK Wrestling exclusive, that you can check out by clicking the link below.

In an SK Wrestling exclusive, #WWE Champion @DMcIntyreWWE talked with @rdore2000 about several topics, including the company's testing policy. https://t.co/oF9HhCckOg — SK Wrestling (@SKWrestling_) January 24, 2021

Advertisement

It was incredibly cool to see Drew McIntyre and Goldberg teaming up on WWE RAW against The Miz and John Morrison.

A spear, a claymore, and bam...the heels go down and how!