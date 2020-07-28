WWE RAW was a good show but that does not necessarily mean that the ratings will reflect this, considering that I've thought that WWE has been putting on some solid shows over the past few weeks. I just think that unless you are a hardcore WWE fan, someone who lives and breathes WWE RAW, it is difficult to enjoy a show without fans in attendance.

Here's what I thought worked for the show and the facets of WWE RAW that I could have done without. I hereby present my weekly 'Best and worst of WWE RAW' column for you to read and enjoy.

Be sure to leave a comment and let me know your thoughts about WWE RAW.

#1 Best: Sasha Banks becomes the brand new WWE RAW Women's Champion (officially)

BREAKING: HHH’s birthday is officially cancelled. Moving forward July 27th will now be known as #2BeltzBanks day! The day the #LegitCEO took over the entire company! Run me my check 🗣 pic.twitter.com/ChalAG7OWh — $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) July 28, 2020

For the duration that it lasted, Sasha Banks and Asuka had an awesome contest. I loved every minute of it, from the fact that before the match, Sasha Banks took shots at Stephanie McMahon, to the fact that she won the WWE RAW Women's Championship only because Bayley caused a distraction in the backstage area, to the way Asuka reacted, knowing that she had been tricked out of a possible win.

I was able to accomplish so much in the last three years, but it wasn’t because of my ability or my strength. It was because of all of the constant, warm support from the fans. I am so thankful I could meet you all.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart,

Kairi Sane☺️⚓️ pic.twitter.com/BaH2UBi9wn — KAIRI SANE (@KairiSaneWWE) July 28, 2020

Unfortunately, this was probably Kairi Sane's final appearance in WWE and she went out in spectacular fashion, playing a key component in Sasha Banks being crowned as the WWE RAW Women's Champion, with the backstage brawl with Bayley in the back. The former NXT Women's Champion and Women's Tag Team Champion has been an integral part of the women's division over the last few years and one can only hope that her career does not end once she heads back to Japan.