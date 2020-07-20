WWE Extreme Rules 2020: Best and worst- New Champions crowned, Shots fired at AEW, Alexa Bliss cast as Sister Abigail

While I will say that a LOT did happen at the Horror Show at Extreme Rules, but whether or not the developments were positive or negative is a matter of debate. I will admit that WWE did think out of the box at WWE Extreme Rules 2020 and this can only bode well for the future, even if a few decisions backfired for them.

Be sure to leave a comment and let me know if you thought the Horror Show at Extreme Rules was a good or a bad show from WWE. And I have said this in the past, and I will say it again, my review of Extreme Rules is just the opinion of one person who has been a wrestling fan for almost three decades and hence, there is no right or wrong.

So, with that said let me commence with my review of WWE Extreme Rules 2020.

#1 Best: Cesaro and Sheamus become the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions at Extreme Rules

Anyone who has followed the story of Cesaro or Shinsuke Nakamura in WWE must be delighted that they captured the SmackDown Tag Team Championships at WWE Extreme Rules because they are two of the most overlooked Superstars in the entire WWE roster.

Some people may be pessimistic about this development. They might say that Cesaro and Sheamus are only transitional Champions so that The New Day can add yet another win when they recapture the SmackDown Tag Team Championships to create yet another WWE record and that may well be true.

But this also allows Heavy Machinery, one of the more overlooked acts in the WWE roster to challenge the heels for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships at SummerSlam and have the match of their career against two of the best in the world.