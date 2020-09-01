WWE RAW - Best and worst- New heel alliance teased, Superstar refused entry into the arena, Former Champion repackaged

WWE RAW wasn't the best show or the worst show this week, but it was an important show during a part of the year which is generally not traditionally very eventful. This episode of WWE RAW was the calm before the storm, where all the pieces were set in place for the carnage to come.

So, as is customary here at Sportskeeda Wrestling, we bring you the essential 'best and worst' article following the show, for your reading pleasure and entertainment. Be sure to leave a comment and let us know what you thought about this week's episode of WWE RAW in the comments section below, ladies, and gentlemen.

In the year 2020, it is very difficult to retain someone's attention for a period of three whole hours (most movies that take months to film don't run that long), so how did WWE RAW fare?

#1 Best: Randy Orton is back in the title hunt after the WWE RAW main event

Randy Orton needed a big win on WWE RAW after the loss that he suffered at the hands of Drew McIntyre at SummerSlam and then at the hands of Keith Lee at Payback. And he won in spectacular fashion, after both he and Seth Rollins ensured that Keith Lee ended up looking like the next big thing, once the match was done and dusted on WWE RAW.

It was great to see just how dirty Randy Orton played in his quest to get the title shot, considering that an alliance between him and Aleister Black, who just turned heel was teased earlier in the night. However, it seems like a temporary alliance, because in the WWE RAW main event, even Seth Rollins alluded to a similar kind of partnership.