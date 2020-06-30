WWE RAW - Best and worst: Stage set for a face turn, Big mistake with 2 current Championships

Can we potentially see the end of a team on RAW very soon?

WWE is making a big mistake with one of the most promising superstars on RAW right now.

Riju Dasgupta FOLLOW OFFICIAL Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

Drew McIntyre shared a tense moment with Banks on RAW

RAW seems to just move a lot quicker since Bruce Prichard has taken over, does it not? While this week's show had a lot of room for improvement, I did think that RAW was a pretty fun show.

So, what did I like about this week's show and what did I not care for when it came to RAW? In this article, I shall separate the good from the bad, for your reading pleasure and I invite you to chime in with your thoughts and views in the comments section below.

So, without further ado, I present the best and worst of WWE RAW.

#1 Best: Major drama in the current RAW Tag Team Championship picture

I think that Zelina Vega has the most expressive face in the history of WWE, and I have been watching the product for a very long time now. Every single blow, every hit on RAW is reflected on her face in the best manner possible during every match featuring Garza and Andrade.

I love the idea of Andrade and Angel Garza not getting along as they enter the RAW Tag Team Championship picture because it adds that additional element to what was going to be your typical title match.

Advertisement

It is pretty clear that of the two, Angel Garza has the most potential, considering the reports that he is being dubbed the next Eddie Guerrero, and we could be seeing, through this storyline, the start of a face turn. Garza has a very intriguing character and it is clear that he will be a breakout star in the days that follow.

As for Andrade, it is clear that Ric Flair has a vested interest in his growth on RAW and it was great to see him include himself in the proceedings.

1 / 5 NEXT