WWE RAW - Best & Worst - SummerSlam match postponed, returning star gets re-injured

The final episode of WWE RAW before SummerSlam 2023 featured some big moments, from surprising upsets to baffling decisions. The Biggest Party of the Summer is set to be a blockbuster event, with some thanks to tonight's show to provide the final build.

However, it could be even better, but a few big names have been omitted from the card. Anyway, Let's look at the main positives and negatives from tonight's episode of WWE RAW as we go full speed into the final stages of the road to SummerSlam.

#3. Best/Worst: The Brock Lesnar-Cody Rhodes segment

A rough promo.

Brock Lesnar cut a rather uninspiring promo on WWE RAW, which saw him botch the tenses while running down his accomplishments. However, The Beast Incarnate recovered well to lay Cody Rhodes out.

The two bitter rivals gave us a preview of their rubber match at SummerSlam. Lesnar's attack on The American Nightmare may indicate he won't stand tall this Saturday. That would be the right decision.

#2. Worst: Raquel Rodriguez returns on WWE RAW and... gets injured?

CrispyWrestling @CrispyWrestle



Sooooo Payback maybe?? Lol pic.twitter.com/HcVZDDQKWf Adam Pearce says he will give Raquel a title shot vs Rhea when she is clearSooooo Payback maybe?? Lol #WWERaw

Rhea Ripley finally seemed to meet her match on WWE RAW as Raquel Rodriguez returned to confront her. However, Mami attacked her knee, re-injuring it.

If the two don't face off at SummerSlam, there was no point for Rodriguez to return on the go-home show and immediately get injured again.

She would have been better off appearing on the WWE RAW after the show to begin the build to Payback. Besides, this is not the only issue in the women's division tonight. While several female stars weren't featured, another big match isn't a part of SummerSlam anymore.

#2. Best: The Judgment Day roller-coaster continues

On this week's RAW, The Judgment Day's Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio took on Seth Rollins and Sami Zayn. With Kevin Owens out injured, the numbers game was in their favor. But another factor wasn't.

As Priest hit Rollins with the Razor's Edge, he noticed his Money in the Bank briefcase sitting pretty on the announce table. Balor grabbed it for him and hesitated before handing it to the referee for a cash-in.

That gave The Visionary extra time, as he kicked the briefcase away and pinned Damian Priest. This extra layer of tension casts doubt in our minds ahead of SummerSlam.

Will both Judgment Day members cost each other the World Heavyweight Championship? It's possible!

#1. Worst: Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus is off SummerSlam

Andrew @bigtimeEST



They have room for part-time talent like Logan Paul on the card but not Becky vs Trish, which has been ongoing for 4 months?



#WWERAW pic.twitter.com/3Ozor9LW3j They would never cut a match between two male legends from Summerslam in the way that they have with Becky and Trish.They have room for part-time talent like Logan Paul on the card but not Becky vs Trish, which has been ongoing for 4 months?

After five months of storytelling, the decision to take Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus off the SummerSlam card makes no sense. Unless the WWE Hall of Famer specifically requested for the match to be in Canada, there's no valid reason for it.

The two had a four-second match on WWE RAW as Zoey Stark immediately attacked Lynch. Adam Pearce then announced The Man would face Stratus two weeks from now on RAW instead of SummerSlam 2023, as initially reported.

It's a shame for Becky Lynch, who could have used a big non-title win at a premium live event. A feud that has had this much time dedicated to it deserves to end on a stage like SummerSlam instead of an episode of WWE RAW.

#1. Best: Chad Gable shows out

Alpha Academy was at the heart of the positives on WWE RAW.

Following a win for Maxxine Dupri in her first-ever singles match, Chad Gable got to remind the world how good he is. He faced Gunther after the Intercontinental Champion claimed he can defeat the former Olympian in less than five minutes.

Gable lasted the entire duration to win the challenge before having a match with The Ring General. This was an excellent showing. Chad Gable suplexed Gunther around as he came close to a shock win.

While the Austrian obviously won, this may have been the start of something special. It's time for Gable to get his flowers as a top-tier singles star. Ah, thank yewwww!

