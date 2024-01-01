WWE RAW Day 1 Preview: Former champion to return and cost Drew McIntyre the World Title?

WWE RAW Day 1 Preview shows that Drew McIntyre will be in action against Seth Rollins in hopes of becoming the new World Heavyweight Champion. The Scottish Warrior has been eyeing the title for a while, but his chances of winning it might get derailed by his friend.

One star that has been missing in action for a few months now is Sheamus. The Celtic Warrior was last seen performing during the August 18, 2023, edition of SmackDown, where he faced Edge.

It was then reported that the Irishman suffered a shoulder injury, but a return has been rumored to occur since last month. Interestingly, he has enough reason to return tonight at WWE RAW Day 1 for Drew McIntyre.

Drew and Sheamus are longtime friends and feuded last year for the Intercontinental Championship with Gunther. While they may have seemingly made up, The Celtic Warrior could be mad that McIntyre has been giving more opportunities for the IC and the World Heavyweight title.

Sheamus could emerge during McIntyre's match and act as if he was about to help the challenger, only for him to attack Drew. Rollins capitalizes and retains the title, and The Brawling Brutes member could proceed to attack his friend.

Which other star could Sheamus interact with once he returns to action?

Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Gunther for the IC title at WrestleMania 39

The Celtic Warrior is part of The Brawling Brutes with Ridge Holland and Butch, who hasn't had the best time on SmackDown. The latter is set to have a tag team match with Pretty Deadly this week on the brand, and fans believe his partner could be the former WWE Champion.

During WWE's Live Event in Detroit on December 27, Butch faced Grayson Waller in a one-on-one match. The former won their bout by using The Brogue Kick, the finisher of his fellow Brawling Brutes partner.

WWE RAW Day 1 Preview: What else could fans expect aside from Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre?

WWE will open 2024 with an exciting set of matches. Becky Lynch and Nia Jax will battle in a long-awaited singles match, Tegan Nox and Natalya vs. Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark will battle to determine who will be the next contender for the Women's Tag Team titles, and Rhea Ripley will defend the Women's World title against Ivy Nile.

It would be interesting to see who else will show up for tonight's WWE RAW Day 1.

