WWE RAW after Extreme Rules: 5 Surprises that could happen - Ultimate betrayal, New Champion crowned, Drew McIntyre's next opponent revealed

The RAW that follows after Extreme Rules 2020 will be a critical one for WWE in light of horrendously low numbers. WWE RAW has suffered from a paucity of top talent, from Becky Lynch stepping away to focus on becoming a mother to Rey Mysterio who will certainly have to stay off WWE RAW, after losing his eye during a match with Seth Rollins.

The only way to ensure that RAW recaptures the hearts, minds, and imagination of everyone in the WWE Universe is to fill the show to the brim with a whole bunch of major surprises. In this article, I shall list a few that WWE can potentially book to make RAW a special show.

[Officiel] Match annoncé pour RAW



🔺The Big Show vs Randy Orton - Unsanctioned Match pic.twitter.com/4CBAra08Kg — Les Gaulois du Catch (@GauloisDuCatch) July 19, 2020

#5 Randy Orton attacks Ric Flair, becoming the ultimate legend killer on WWE RAW

Time To Take Out The Trash! WOOOOO! pic.twitter.com/wb51Mvfgax — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) July 17, 2020

One of the matches that has been announced for WWE RAW this week pits Randy Orton against The Big Show in a big unsanctioned match. This is a match that Randy Orton is almost guaranteed to win because he has a good 10 years left in his career while The Big Show is closing in on the end of his WWE run. So how does Randy Orton remind everyone on RAW that he is the legend killer?

Sure, he can always take The Big Show out but unfortunately, that won't be considered a 'surprise' because that's what everyone expects. Instead, he could launch a sick and sadistic assault on The Big Show and Ric Flair could step in to intervene, at which stunning point the pupil could turn on the master live on WWE RAW.