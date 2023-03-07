WWE RAW Flops and Hits: Jey Uso turns on Sami Zayn in heartbreaking revelation, John Cena shows why he is the GOAT

WWE RAW had an action-packed show planned for fans this week. The episode started and ended with the same storyline featuring The Bloodline. Multiple entertaining matches, a memorable return, and a heartbreaking betrayal accounted for must-watch TV.

The show, however, had a few flaws. One of them was arguably one of the worst booking decisions made on WWE television that we have seen this year. The show was nearly flawless except for a few controversial results.

Here, we look at some of the biggest flops and hits from WWE RAW this week. So, without further ado, let's begin.

#1 Hit on WWE RAW: Sami Zayn and Jey Uso

Sami Zayn first appeared on this week's WWE RAW after the opening match to save Kevin Owens from a brutal beatdown at the hands of Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso. But KO refused to join forces with Zayn, turning him down twice on RAW. First, Zayn extended his hand to KO, but the latter left, and second when the two superstars talked backstage.

Later in the night, Zayn took on Jimmy Uso in the show's main event. Roman Reigns had instructed Jimmy to take care of the "Sami problem" once and for all. Solo Sikoa accompanied Jimmy to the ring, but the referee sent him away when he tried to sneakily hit Zayn with the Samoan Spike.

Jimmy Uso and Sami Zayn wrestled in a brief but epic match. Both superstars were equally brilliant, and at one point, they were flat inside the ring. The arena suddenly erupted with thunderous pop as Jey Uso made his way through the crowd and got on the announcement desk, yelling at Jimmy.

Jimmy Uso was distracted by his brother and almost ate a Helluva Kick. Sami Zayn didn't let go of the opportunity and pinned Jimmy for the win. Following that, Jey briefly met Jimmy inside the ring and walked up to Sami Zayn, who was standing ringside.

He hugged Sami Zayn, and everyone was on their feet except Jimmy Uso, who fell to his knee inside the ring. And then, Jey Uso broke a million hearts by hitting Sami with a Superkick to the face. The Usos then attacked Sami Zayn, and Cody Rhodes rushed to his defense. A few moments later, the show faded to black, but the image of Jey Uso picking The Bloodline over Sami Zayn remained static in the viewers' minds.

#2 Hit on WWE RAW: Kevin Owens

Kevin Owens kickstarted this week's WWE RAW in his style.

Kevin Owens kickstarted this week's WWE RAW in his style. Unlike the usual openings, Owens didn't cut a promo. Instead, he focused solely on his match against Solo Sikoa and attacked The Bloodline members before their match could start. Both superstars engaged in a brutal brawl following which the match official called for the bell.

Owens and Sikoa were excellent inside the ring in terms of in-ring action and storytelling. They took turns dominating the match, orchestrating several impressive spots. KO almost had Sikoa pinned, but Jimmy Uso interfered in time to protect his brother. Owens won the bout via DQ and became one of the first few WWE Superstars to beat Solo Sikoa on the main roster.

Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa were brutalizing Kevin Owens in the post-match segment when Sami Zayn intervened. He attacked The Bloodline members and chased them away from the ringside. Following that, Sami Zayn extended his hand to KO, but the latter rolled out of the ring and left his life-long friend-turned-foe hanging.

#3 Hit on WWE RAW: Seth Rollins and Logan Paul

Seth Rollins finally crossed paths with Logan Paul on WWE RAW this week

Seth Rollins finally crossed paths with Logan Paul on WWE RAW this week, and The Architect smoked the social media star on the mic. In all fairness, Paul's trash talk was impressive, and he came across as an arrogant heel but looked credible. However, Rollins got the upper hand as he passionately rallied the crowd against Paul.

The Miz was acting as a moderator for this segment and stopped Rollins when he wanted to fight Logan Paul. The latter also claimed that he would only wrestle on a bigger stage. Eventually, Rollins had to fend off both Miz and Paul. Although The Architect effectively silenced Miz, The Maverick managed to hit Rollins with a Right Hand, laying the multi-time world champion flat.

Both superstars teased a glimpse of what to expect from their WWE feud on the Road to WrestleMania.

Both superstars teased a glimpse of what to expect from their WWE feud on the Road to WrestleMania. Seth Rollins is almost unbeatable on the mic, but Logan Paul showed he could keep up with The Architect during their exchange. It will be interesting to see what's in store for both superstars before their match at WrestleMania.

#4 Hit on WWE RAW: John Cena comes home

John Cena was back on WWE RAW this week



John Cena was back on WWE RAW this week, and Austin Theory took it upon himself to welcome the legend.

John Cena was back on WWE RAW this week, and Austin Theory took it upon himself to welcome the legend. The United States Champion challenged Cena to a title match at WrestleMania, but the latter didn't accept. John Cena then proceeded to remind everyone why he is the GOAT.

From Austin Theory's name to his mental and physical attributes, John Cena ate the champion on the mic. He reminded Theory that this would be the biggest moment of his career. Cena also said that the United States Champion is just like him, and he will be handed everything on the platter. But Austin Theory wouldn't make it because he lacks belief in himself, which prevents WWE fans from caring about him.

He also subtly put Theory over by sarcastically counting his positives but called out his lack of effort. The champion tried to salvage himself by insulting Cena, but the latter maintained the upper hand throughout the segment. Theory must massively step up his game before the two superstars lock horns for the United States Championship at WrestleMania.

It will be a life-changing opportunity for Theory, who can learn the finest tricks of his trade from the legend himself. Yes, John Cena has gotten old, but he can work wonders for Austin's WWE career, especially when his inner Doctor of Thuganomics is well and thriving. As John Cena eloquently put it, he is Theory's "Ghost of Christmas Future."

#5 Flop on WWE RAW: Omos squashes Dolph Ziggler

Omos returned on RAW this week for a match against Dolph Ziggler. He picked up a quick win in a squash match as the creative team hoped to make him look strong ahead of his face-off with Brock Lesnar. But the booking was lazy at best and horrifying at worst. Pinning Ziggler in under 30 seconds hardly did anything to add to The Nigerian Giant's credibility.

To make things worse, it showed Dolph Ziggler in extremely poor light on RAW. Omos will face Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania, and Ziggler is currently involved in a feud with Mustafa Ali. But the abovementioned bout did no favors to either of the two WWE storylines. There were no positives to take from this segment that single-handedly destroyed the show's rhythm.

