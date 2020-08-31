WWE RAW after Payback: 5 surprises that could happen - Major return after months, New team formed, Randy Orton destroys another legend

The episode of WWE RAW after Payback will be an interesting one because while a lot of things happened at Payback, most of the positive developments were on SmackDown. WWE RAW did have a few interesting developments unfold, but all in all, it was the Roman Reigns show at WWE Payback 2020.

But at the same time, there is a lot of interest in what could be next for the WWE RAW brand, and as a result, Vince McMahon, Bruce Prichard, and co. will have their hands full in terms of retaining this audience, to ensure that they stay on, for the long haul.

So, with that said, here are 5 surprises that could potentially take place on this week's edition of WWE RAW. As always, feel free to voice your thoughts and opinions in the comments.

#5 The AoP returns to align with Seth Rollins on WWE RAW, Murphy is ousted from the group

Rey Mysterio and Dominik picked up a pretty big victory over Seth Rollins and Murphy at Payback, but the excitement never stops when you're a WWE Superstar, because Rey Mysterio and Seth Rollins are scheduled to clash in a singles match on WWE RAW this week.

It did seem for a moment that Seth Rollins and Murphy were on the verge of a split, and if Seth Rollins were to lose again thanks to a mistake from his disciple, the two men could indeed split up on WWE RAW.

To carry out his dirty work, Seth Rollins could call upon The AoP, two men who have been by his side in the past, and who are slated to make a return to the ring by the end of September.

Even if Rezar hasn't completely healed, he doesn't need to wrestle until he has the green signal from the doctors, and can just stand in one place and look mean, something that comes naturally to him.