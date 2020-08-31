WWE RAW after Payback Preview: Seth Rollins gets a much-awaited match, Injured Superstar to return? (Aug 31, 2020)

Following a decent Payback, we are now set for the first episode of WWE RAW after the pay-per-view. There were two title matches involving the RAW Superstars at the PPV.

Apollo Crews lost his United States Championship to Bobby Lashley. On the other hand, Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax managed to beat Sasha Banks and Bayley for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships.

In addition to these, two big matches from WWE RAW were also booked for the show. Firstly, Keith Lee stunned Randy Orton with a quick win over The Viper. Then, Seth Rollins and Murphy lost their tag team match against Rey and Dominik Mysterio after the Monday Night’s Messiah’s disciple made a huge error.

In this article, we will take a look at few things that can happen on WWE RAW tonight. So, without further ado, let’s begin.

#5 Seth Rollins faces Rey Mysterio in a Single’s Match on WWE RAW

Could this be the final match between the two Superstars?

WWE RAW Superstar Seth Rollins has been feuding with Rey Mysterio for a long time now. Tonight he will finally get to face the masked WWE legend in a Single’s Match. Ever since he brutally injured Rey Mysterio by attacking his eye, Seth Rollins has made their rivalry more and more intense with each passing week.

This feud also saw the WWE debut of Dominik, who competed at SummerSlam, RAW, and Payback in his first month with the promotion. It is also important to note that Dominik Mysterio has looked great inside the ring so far and has a bright future ahead of him on WWE RAW. That being said, could now be the right time for WWE to end this feud?

A lot of fans have stated that both Superstars should move on to different feuds on WWE RAW. However, Seth Rollins believes that this long-running feud has a lot of potential and even went as far as to say that WWE fans don’t have the patience for long-term booking.

Now that Rey Mysterio finally has a chance to face Seth Rollins with just the two of them inside the ring, WWE has the opportunity to script the final chapter of this rivalry.

It would be valid to argue that WWE have gotten everything from this rivalry that they possibly could. Seth Rollins has been established as a top heel, Dominik Mysterio got a promising debut on WWE RAW, and Rey Mysterio signed a new deal. Therefore, it wouldn’t be shocking to see the creative drawing an end to this ongoing rivalry between the two talented Superstars.