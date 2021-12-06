RAW Preview: Former Universal Champion set to lose important match, controversial finish to result in big rematch at Day 1?

Welcome to this week's edition of RAW Preview. It's the first episode of RAW this December, and WWE will be looking to wrap up the year with a bang. Last week, the build-up to Day 1 officially began and Vince McMahon invited 24-year-old Austin Theory to sit and watch alongside him at his office.

It ended with Theory getting slapped by Vince McMahon, who told the young star that he had a lot to learn. Whether he will be in the ring or backstage on RAW isn't known, but the wheel keeps spinning as this is what you have to look forward to this week:

#5. Kevin Owens faces Big E in an all-important steel cage match on RAW

Could this episode of RAW be the final time we see Kevin Owens inside a steel cage in WWE? For the last six-and-a-half years, Kevin Owens has entertained fans to the best of his ability.

While he wasn't always WWE's pick for the top spot, he has sacrificed his body in several high-risk matches to create iconic moments. Right now, everything seems up in the air with Kevin Owens, as his contract reportedly expires at the end of January 2022.

That's all the talk has been about, but last week on RAW, Kevin Owens proved how smart he truly is by outwitting Seth Rollins and goading him into attacking him, resulting in Owens being added to the WWE title match at Day 1.

The originally scheduled WWE Championship match was between Big E and Seth Rollins until Kevin Owens changed that himself. Last week on RAW, Owens was scheduled to face Big E in a singles match. He told Rollins that the stipulation of the match entailed that should he beat the WWE Champion, he will be added to the title match at Day 1.

While Seth Rollins went and confirmed with Adam Pearce that this wasn't the case, Sonya Deville liked the idea and turned it into a reality. Rollins later realized that Owens was technically telling the truth, while it was Pearce who lied to him.

Either way, in the main event, Owens attacked Rollins at ringside, triggering him to impulsively retaliate. This resulted in Owens officially making the WWE title match at Day 1 a Triple Threat.

This week on RAW, Kevin Owens could enter a steel cage in WWE for the last time as he takes on Big E again. However, with almost no chances of interference outside, he is likely to lose the important bout against the WWE Champion.

