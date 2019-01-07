WWE RAW Preview: January 7th, 2019

After an interesting appearance on SmackDown, Cena returns to RAW

Who's set for a much-anticipated episode of Monday Night RAW? We're not ones to try and blindly raise your expectations, but the rumbling is that something big may happen on this show, or it's just going to be an epic episode, period.

First and foremost, we'd like to pay tribute to the late great "Mean" Gene Okerlund, who passed away last week. He was an integral part of wrestling programming for decades and not just in WWE.

Just to give a quick recap of last week, here's what happened: Drew McIntyre ended his feud with Dolph Ziggler by beating him in a steel cage, Apollo Crews became #1 contender to the Intercontinental title but fell short, Seth Rollins had a tense confrontation with old rival Triple H (and then snapped later in his match with Bobby Lashley), and to end the year, Ronda Rousey and Natalya defeated Nia Jax and Tamina.

With all that out of the way, let's take a look at what should be an outstanding episode of RAW.

#7 Hulk Hogan returns

Hogan returns to pay tribute

We were met with the unfortunate news that WWE Hall Of Famer "Mean" Gene Okerlund is no more. This was a tragic way to start the year for the wrestling community, who all paid tribute to the legendary announcer and interviewer in unison.

"Mean" Gene was so much more than an announcer. He was the absolute best at what he did and added so much emotion to the segments he was involved in. Hogan and "Mean" Gene were no strangers to each other, which makes it perfect that the Hulkamaniac returns to pay tribute to the legend.

Hopefully, it will be a proper tribute and not something that's interrupted by a younger superstar looking to make his name off Hogan!

