WWE RAW Preview- Mystery opponent to show up, Clash between 2 current Champions confirmed 

Rey Mysterio's career will finally come to a bittersweet end

This week's edition of RAW is going to be absolutely packed with action and excitement galore for the fans. WWE has already advertised quite a solid episode of RAW and if you weren't planning to watch it, I would say that you should keep your Monday night free to try and experience all the action.

Let's have a look at the card in this RAW preview and maybe you can tell me in the comments what you are excited about, dear reader. I would love to hear from you and also, on the heels of a great episode of SmackDown, would like to know what RAW can do differently to be just as entertaining.

So, without further ado, here is the best and worst of WWE RAW.

#5 Apollo Crews to defend his Championship against an opponent of his choosing on RAW

As a WWE fan, it is always a lot of fun when a mystery opponent is advertised because you never know who is really going to show up. Because of the whole brand-to-brand invitational rule, who knows if a SmackDown Superstar could potentially show up on RAW and take on Apollo Crews in a classic? Maybe it could be someone from NXT, coming to RAW for his first taste of the spotlight against the current reigning and defending United States Champion.

Bear in mind that AJ Styles has permanently gone over to WWE SmackDown which means that someone could be traded to RAW and it could be a phenomenal worker like Cesaro or even potentially someone who hasn't been on the show for a while like Robert Roode.

Whatever the case may be, we all know that Monday Night is going to be a spectacle of Apollo Crews and his massive talent.