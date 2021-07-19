RAW Preview: WWE legend to return and challenge Bobby Lashley at SummerSlam, Top star to finally comeback after 14 months?

It's the RAW after Money in the Bank 2021 and big things are set to happen. John Cena's return is the only thing that has been advertised on RAW so far, but from the look of things, he isn't the only WWE legend that is set to return tonight.

RAW star Nikki A.S.H. walked out of Money in the Bank with the briefcase, while it was SmackDown star Big E won the men's Money in the Bank briefcase. A lot is set to happen on the Red brand as the build to SummerSlam begins.

Although WrestleMania is technically the biggest show of the year, SummerSlam is expected to take that spot in 2021 only as a bigger crowd is set to attend in the Allegiant Stadium.

Let's start with the WWE Championship picture and who's next for Bobby Lahsley:

#5. Who is next for Bobby Lashley on RAW?

Bobby Lashley and MVP will walk into RAW with a celebration in mind

The All Mighty WWE Champion Bobby Lashley finished his feud with Kofi Kingston at Money in the Bank 2021. After having a few slip-ups on RAW in the build-up to the match, a focused Lashley decimated Kingston in a one-sided match.

The bout was praised and so was Lashley. The feud with Drew McIntyre went on for a lot longer than it needed to, but we get the feeling that the same won't be the case for his rivalry against Kingston.

The squash match seemed to mark a definitive end to the feud and we expect a new challenger for Bobby Lashley to emerge on RAW. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful first reported that the plan is for Goldberg to return on RAW and set up a SummerSlam feud with the WWE Champion.

It will be an interesting feud, perhaps until he potentially wins. Goldberg has a habit of returning and winning World titles, but that small streak ended this year at the Royal Rumble when McIntyre defeated him in the opening bout to retain the WWE Championship.

It will be interesting to watch nonetheless. Bobby Lashley seemingly confirmed a feud with Goldberg with his tweet post-Money in the Bank:

Is he the right opponent for The All Mighty? Will the WWE legend finally return on RAW after Money in the Bank? If so, is Bobby Lashley's WWE title reign going to come to an end?

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Kaushik Das