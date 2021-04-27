RAW Results: Suspended superstar reinstated; Orton forms unlikely partnership

RAW kicked off with a recap of Drew McIntyre's match with Mace and T-Bar. They also showed how Braun Strowman saved the Scotsman and how their tag team bout with the former RETRIBUTION members unfolded.

We headed backstage where Braun Strowman and Drew were arguing. Both men were set for a rematch from last week's show. However, Braun said he was heading out for a handicap match with T-Bar and Mace.

Braun said that he wanted to do what Drew could not and headed out to face the duo alone.

Braun Strowman vs. Mace and T-Bar on RAW

Strowman kicked things off with T-Bar in the ring and tossed him around before sending the latter into the corner and knocking Mace off the apron with an elbow. Mace tagged in and managed to send Braun into the corner where the duo unloaded on the former Universal Champion.

T-Bar tagged back in and they were still kicking Braun down in the corner and the referee had to disqualify them for not letting Strowman recover on the ropes. The match was called, but Mace & T-Bar were still going at him.

Result: Braun Strowman def. Mace and T-Bar via DQ

Drew McIntyre rushed to the ring and wiped out Mace and T-Bar before helping Braun recover in the ring.

Grade: B

Drew Mcintyre and Braun Strowman vs. Mace and T-Bar on RAW

After the commercial break, we returned to RAW to see that a tag team match was made official and Drew McIntyre was in the ring with T-Bar. He hit an early Glasgow Kiss and then the Future Shock DDT while Braun wiped Mace out on the outside.

Drew went for a clothesline at ringside but managed to take Braun out, who was running around the ring like a freight train. Drew was confused and the referee started counting. T-Bar beat the count while McIntyre missed it.

Result: Mace and T-Bar def. Drew Mcintyre and Braun Strowman via count-out

Braun was mad and hit Drew with a Running powerslam before leaving him in the ring.

Grade: B+

