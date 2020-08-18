Drew Mcintyre kicked off RAW and wanted to talk about Randy Orton. McIntyre called Orton evil for doing what he did to Flair after all that the legend had done for him. He reminded Randy Orton that he was not facing Flair at SummerSlam, but he is facing McIntyre and he's going to hurt him.

Retribution attacked the production truck, mid-promo, and took out the crew with baseball bats before forcing one employee to take the show off the air as we headed to commercials.

Back on RAW, Drew was trying to get the locker room hyped to face Retribution when Seth Rollins came forward and declared himself the 'leader' of the locker room. Drew and Seth shared some harsh words and the Superstars sided with McIntyre before Cedric Alexander reminded to Rollins that Rey Mysterio would be back soon which made Seth leave in a hurry.

MVP was back out with the boys and accused Apollo Crews of being the brains behind Retribution. Apollo shut him down on RAW and said that if he beat Shelton Benjamin tonight, Lashley and Benjamin will be banned from ringside on Sunday.

Shelton Benjamin vs. Apollo Crews

Apollo had some friends help him out after the match

Benjamin started off strong and took the US champ down early on for near falls but was hit with a spine buster as Crews made his comeback. Benjamin countered the toss powerbomb and hit a DDT. R-Truth rushed the ring and the ninjas were behind him as the match continued. Crews used the distraction by catching Benjamin in the inside cradle and got the win on RAW.

Result: Apollo Crews def. Shelton Benjamin

Team MVP attacked Crews before Ricochet, Ali, and Cedric Alexander came out to help. Lashley ate a barrage of Superkicks from the babyfaces and was sent over the ropes before R-Truth walked back in and was pinned by Benjamin. Shelton Benjamin is the new 24/7 Champ on RAW.

Match rating: B