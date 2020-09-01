The RAW after Payback kicked off with Randy Orton in the ring and we learned that Drew McIntyre's injuries from last week would keep him from competing until Clash of Champions. Rey Mysterio was also injured last night at Payback and Dominik will have to compete alone tonight.

Randy showed us a picture of all the people he had kicked in the skull and Keith Lee came out to confront him. Lee said Orton was trying to forget about last night's loss before claiming that beating Randy should have gotten him a championship match.

Dolph Ziggler attacked Lee from behind but was taken down the first time. Ziggler attacked Lee a second time as we headed for commercials.

Keith Lee vs. Dolph Ziggler on RAW

Keith Lee picked up his second win after Payback

Back on RAW, Lee tossed Dolph around before lifting him but Ziggler got out. Lee catapulted Ziggler into the turnbuckle face first, before Ziggler rolled out of the ring. After a break, Ziggler hit a Famouser but couldn't get the pin.

Keith Lee flipped Ziggler off his back and hit him with several strikes before hitting a Flapjack. Lee caught him and hit the Swinging Powerslam. Ziggler hit the ZigZag but Lee kicked out yet again. Keith Lee picked up the win with a Spirit Bomb.

Result: Keith Lee def. Dolph Ziggler

Match rating: B

Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler were backstage on RAW and they still weren't on the same page. Asuka walked in on the interview and after Shayna got in her face, she pushed her away before staring Jax down.

Adam Pierce was backstage on RAW and told security to keep RETRIBUTION out of the arena.

Asuka was out next and Mickie James was the first to ask for a title shot. Natalya and Lana came out to interrupt.