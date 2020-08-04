RAW kicked off after a suspicious malfunction with the lighting in the arena. As the real US Champion Apollo Crews made his entrance the lights went out once more and the commentators attributed it to bad weather in the area.

Apollo Crews was finally back after suffering from an injury right before Extreme Rules. MVP got on the mic before the match and said that he was the real US Champ and will prove that by beating Apollo tonight.

Apollo Crews (c) vs. MVP - United States title match

Real champ vs. Fake champ?

MVP was in control early on as he locked in a submission but Apollo managed to reverse it into a pin for a near fall. The lights in the arena were flickering as the match went on and we headed for an ad break.

We returned to RAW to see MVP get two near falls and then used the ropes to hurt Apollo's previously injured neck. MVP charged at Apollo in the corner but missed, allowing Crews to hit a kick and a spinebuster for a near fall.

Crews hit a toss powerbomb and picked up the win, retaining his title. Bobby Lashley tried for the Full Nelson on Crews after the match but the champ dodged it before walking off.

Result: Apollo Crews def. MVP to retain the US Championship

Match rating: B

Backstage on RAW, Crews was ecstatic about his victory while at ringside MVP blamed it on the flickering lights and said Apollo stole his title. MVP wanted a rematch at SummerSlam before walking off.

We got news that Shane McMahon was in the arena to make an interesting announcement later on RAW.

Sasha Banks and Bayley were backstage and showed us a mini documentary about themselves and Banks' win over Asuka.