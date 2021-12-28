WWE RAW Results: Hall Of Famer returns; No.1 Contender's crowned

RK-Bro kicked off the final episode of RAW in 2021 and Riddle hyped up the coming year, saying that the Tag Team Champion has big plans for 2022. Orton talked about their feud with the Alpha Academy and ran footage from last week before Otis and Gable showed up.

Gable hyped Otis up and said that Randy would be limping his way to Day 1 after tonight's match with the big guy. Riddle interrupted him and challenged Gable to a match before we headed for a break on RAW.

Riddle vs. Chad Gable on RAW

Gable was in control early on and Riddle hurt his leg on the ropes. Chad tried to capitalize and went after the injured leg. Gable had an Ankle Lock in but Riddle got out of it before taking a big suplex.

Gable hit a dive but Riddle countered it into a triangle lock before the former transitioned into the Ankle Lock once more. Riddle dropped Gable in the ring and hit the Floating Bro for the win.

Result: Riddle def. Chad Gable

After the match, Otis wiped out Riddle before we headed for a break.

Grade: B

Randy Orton vs. Otis on RAW

The match was underway during the break and when we returned, Otis dodged an early RKO and hit a big splash on The Viper. Otis was on the ropes and Randy got the Draping DDT before the match continued on RAW.

Randy set up for the finish but Otis blocked the RKO and hit a big slam. Otis tried to hit a frog splash but missed Randy as he rolled out of the way. Orton got the RKO and picked up the big win!

Result: Randy Orton def. Otis

Grade: B

After the match, Riddle said that he had a present for Randy and it was a hug from him. Riddle assured him that no one would know about their hug before Randy accepted it.

1 / 7 NEXT

Edited by Alan John