WWE RAW Results: Hall Of Famer returns; No.1 Contender's crowned

It was a great night on RAW this week
Modified Dec 28, 2021 10:05 AM IST
Listicle

RK-Bro kicked off the final episode of RAW in 2021 and Riddle hyped up the coming year, saying that the Tag Team Champion has big plans for 2022. Orton talked about their feud with the Alpha Academy and ran footage from last week before Otis and Gable showed up.

What does that Christmas card for @RandyOrton say, @SuperKingofBros?#WWERaw https://t.co/bsu9NCJIFd

Gable hyped Otis up and said that Randy would be limping his way to Day 1 after tonight's match with the big guy. Riddle interrupted him and challenged Gable to a match before we headed for a break on RAW.

We're getting @WWEGable vs. @SuperKingofBros FIRST on #WWERaw and it's UP NEXT!It's going to be a very busy and eventful night for #RKBro and the #AlphaAcademy. https://t.co/u4h2M2d1ow

Riddle vs. Chad Gable on RAW

He's the MASTER!MASTER!@WWEGable#WWERaw https://t.co/83DbHUfNmf

Gable was in control early on and Riddle hurt his leg on the ropes. Chad tried to capitalize and went after the injured leg. Gable had an Ankle Lock in but Riddle got out of it before taking a big suplex.

Wait 'til you meet @SuperKingOfBros' KNEE, @WWEGable. #WWERaw https://t.co/djNV2m6AAj

Gable hit a dive but Riddle countered it into a triangle lock before the former transitioned into the Ankle Lock once more. Riddle dropped Gable in the ring and hit the Floating Bro for the win.

Result: Riddle def. Chad Gable

After the match, Otis wiped out Riddle before we headed for a break.

As @SuperKingofBros picks up the win, @otiswwe wastes no time in sending a message!#WWERaw https://t.co/3jOs29ovEM

Grade: B

Randy Orton vs. Otis on RAW

😲😲😲@RandyOrton@otiswwe#WWERaw https://t.co/1NB1YMo1V1

The match was underway during the break and when we returned, Otis dodged an early RKO and hit a big splash on The Viper. Otis was on the ropes and Randy got the Draping DDT before the match continued on RAW.

Randy set up for the finish but Otis blocked the RKO and hit a big slam. Otis tried to hit a frog splash but missed Randy as he rolled out of the way. Orton got the RKO and picked up the big win!

Result: Randy Orton def. Otis

Grade: B

Ahhhh, here we go again! 😂😂😂@RandyOrton@SuperKingofBros#WWERaw https://t.co/8OLgXeVUEL

After the match, Riddle said that he had a present for Randy and it was a hug from him. Riddle assured him that no one would know about their hug before Randy accepted it.

What the world needs now ... is an #RKBro hug. AND WE'VE GOT IT! #WWERaw @RandyOrton @SuperKingOfBros https://t.co/CZPRQcqMvg
