RAW Results: Bizarre ending to Bliss-Orton segment; New No.1 Contender confirmed

Drew McIntyre kicked off RAW and reminded us that it was the last episode of the red brand this year. He thanked the fans for sticking by him throughout the year before getting to the topic of his WWE title match next week on RAW Legends Night. Sheamus walked out and they started talking about how good 2021 is going to be before Keith Lee interrupted.

Lee said that he couldn't trust either of them anymore before Sheamus said that he hated Lee because he talked too much. Drew broke up the argument by saying that they should start the match before Sheamus hit a brogue kick on Lee who was clearly unprepared.

Sheamus vs. Keith Lee - No. 1 Contender's match for the WWE Championship on RAW

After a break, the match was underway and Sheamus had the upper hand. Lee managed to hit a belly to belly suplex to the outside before The Celtic Warrior got back in and knocked Lee off the apron with a knee strike. Sheamus followed up with a top rope move, sending The Limitless One into the announce desk.

Sheamus was back in control when we returned from commercials but Lee managed to use his power to slow the former WWE Champion down. Sheamus managed to hit the white noise but still failed to pin Lee. Lee recovered and hit the Spirit Bomb to finish him off and pick up the win.

Result: Keith Lee def. Sheamus and will face Drew McIntyre next week for the WWE Championship

Match rating: B

Elias was seen backstage on RAW and Jaxson Ryker was with him.

The Miz vs. Gran Metalik on RAW

Metalik was going for an early pin over and over and Miz looked like he was furious. Miz took a 'rana and was sent off the apron with a kick before Metalik hit a moonsault to the outside.