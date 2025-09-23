WWE RAW Results: Dominik Mysterio's unforgivable mistake; Major team turns heel; New faction formed

WWE RAW was a huge show tonight, and there was a lot to talk about heading out of Wrestlepalooza. There were several surprises, a few betrayals, and a shocking result by the end of the night.Without any further ado, let's get into it.Cody Rhodes opened WWE RAWWWE Champion Cody Rhodes opened the show, and Seth Rollins showed up to interrupt him. The two have a long-standing rivalry, and it is going to continue when they battle at Crown Jewel.Rhodes demanded that they have a singles match with no interference from The Vision. Rollins did not answer, but it seems that this will be a point of contention going into the match.Penta and The War Raiders defeated The New Day and Grayson Waller in a No DQ matchPenta and War Raiders won this bout, but not only that, they did so in style. With tables and more involved, the match ended after a brutal Mexican Destroyer from the ropes by Penta on Grayson Waller.Stephanie Vaquer is emotional after her Women's World Title winStephanie Vaquer did what was not expected of her and won the Women's World Championship at Wrestlepalooza, defeating IYO SKY. She celebrated as the new champion, and her father was featured as well. There was no beatdown, and for once, it was a wholesome title celebration.Bayley channeled Batman villain Two-Face in her victory over Roxanne Perez on WWE RAWWWE @WWELINK&quot;YOU THINK YOU CAN HUG ME?!&quot; 😡 Bayley, seriously... what is going on?Bayley entered RAW tonight, friendly and hugging everyone. She was even friendly to Lyra Valkyria, who was ringside for her tonight. She won the match by defeating Roxanne Perez, though, by suddenly turning into her heel angry side.Even after the match, she pushed down Valkyria, rejecting her friendship. At this time, she does not appear stable.Rusev defeated JD McDonagh, who was abandoned by Dominik MysterioWWE @WWELINKRUSEV'S PLAN: - DESTROY JD MCDONAGH. - MAKE DOM WATCH. - DESTROY DOM. - BECOME INTERCONTINENTAL CHAMPION?JD McDonagh did the unthinkable and tried to stand up to Rusev after being trapped into wrestling the star by Dominik Mysterio after agreeing to help him. The star was not able to get the win, though, as the monstrous Bulgarian dominated most of the match and then finished him with the Accolade.When the submission was locked in, McDonagh tried to get out of the hold and begged Dominik Mysterio to help him, but the star did not, and it was Finn Balor who ended up attacking Rusev. The interference came only after the match ended. The Judgment Day needs to get themselves together at this point.Jey Uso defeated LA KnightThe Movement - Pro Wrestling @TheMovementXxLINKTHE VISION TRIES TO ATTACK LA KNIGHT TAKES THEM OUT JEY USO TAKES ADVANTAGE OF THE SITUATION JEY USO BEATS LA KNIGHT #WWERAWJey Uso put LA Knight away with a spear and won the match after The Vision tried to attack, but what happened after made the difference. He walked away on his opponent, and even with Jimmy came out to help, the star did not stop for him.Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed were destroying Knight, but Jimmy's appearance with a chair chased them away.El Grande Americanos became a new factionThe Los Americanos was officially named as a faction by WWE tonight. The different versions of El Grande Americano are part of the group.Rhea Ripley defeated Asuka, but at what cost?Asuka has had a problem with Rhea Ripley being friends with IYO SKY for a long time. Finally, the two came to a head tonight as they wrestled in a match. Ripley was able tin win, but the angry Asuka made her pay for it.She hit Ripley with the Green Mist. On top of that, when IYO SKY begged her to stop attacking Ripley, she attacked SKY as well. A reluctant Kairi Sane also beat down both SKY and Ripley as WWE RAW went off the air.