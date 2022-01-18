×
WWE RAW Results: Top Champion pinned; SmackDown Superstars invade the show

The night didn&#039;t end well for Seth and Becky
The night didn't end well for Seth and Becky
Jojo
ANALYST
Modified Jan 18, 2022 09:53 AM IST
Listicle

Becky Lynch kicked off RAW and was still running with the Van GOAT gimmick. Becks said that WWE Legends like Lita and Mickey James were only returning to get a chance to face her for the RAW Women's Title.

She added that the likes of Doudrop would never become champion as long as she was running the division before the former NXT UK Superstar came out to tell her she was wrong.

"If it's your plan to face ME instead of @BiancaBelairWWE ... it's the biggest mistake you ever made!"@DoudropWWE sets the record straight with #WWERaw Women's Champion @BeckyLynchWWE. https://t.co/nvcUGnzCp5

Bianca Belair and Liv Morgan came out as well and announced their entries in the Royal Rumble, with the intention of challenging Becky for the title if they happened to win.

UP NEXT on #WWERaw@BiancaBelairWWE & @YaOnlyLivvOnce vs. @BeckyLynchWWE & @DoudropWWE https://t.co/ZALaUQ02yK

Becky Lynch & Doudrop vs. Liv Morgan & Bianca Belair on RAW

They CANNOT coexist!@BeckyLynchWWE @DoudropWWE#WWERaw https://t.co/hSCra6iPRw

Doudrop and Bianca were in the ring when we headed back to RAW from a break and Belair was in trouble before Becky decided to tag herself in.

The two argued about the unwilling tag before Bianca used the distraction to hit a dropkick.

Doudrop came back in and Bianca tried to hit her with the KOD before she took Belair outside.

In the ring, Becky hit the Manhandle slam on Liv and almost got the pin but Doudrop broke it up. She dragged Becky to the corner and forced a tag before getting a splash on Liv for the pin.

Result: Becky Lynch & Doudrop def. Liv Morgan & Bianca Belair

Breaking up her own partner @BeckyLynchWWE's pin attempt?!@DoudropWWE wants ALL the glory for herself. #WWERaw https://t.co/N21ye5FT8s

After the match, Doudrop hit a Banzai drop in the corner to wipe Becky out, sending her a message as the show continued.

Will this be the sight at #RoyalRumble?@DoudropWWE @BeckyLynchWWE#WWERaw https://t.co/Y8HDmGpQAG

Grade: B

Backstage, Reginald asked Edge for advice on how to beat Omos and the Hall of Famer said that he didn't think Reggie could win.

"So you think I have a chance against @TheGiantOmos tonight?" - @WWE_Reggie"HA HA, hell no!" - @EdgeRatedR#WWERaw https://t.co/rrEL9R119f

Damian Priest walked up and asked for pointers for the Rumble match before Beth Phoenix got a note from Maryse asking her to meet, alone in the ring. Edge said it was a trap and that he would be there no matter what.

A note from @MaryseMizanin for @TheBethPhoenix!An invitation to meet in the ring TONIGHT on #WWERaw. https://t.co/VIWDqaGsEE
Edited by Alan John
comments icon

