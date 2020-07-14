WWE RAW Results July 13th, 2020: Winners, Grades, Video Highlights for latest Monday Night RAW

Two Superstars made their much-anticipated returns while we got a huge title match on RAW.

Randy Orton's next victim has been decided while an impromptu title match was interrupted on RAW tonight.

A huge night of grudge matches!

MVP kicked off Monday Night RAW with the VIP Lounge and the guest for tonight was Dolph Ziggler. MVP stressed the fact that Ziggler 'made' Drew McIntyre's career and Dolph was confident that for that reason alone, he would beat Drew on Sunday at Extreme Rules.

Drew McIntyre came out after MVP thanked Ziggler on his behalf and said that Dolph uses people. Drew said that on Sunday, he was going to torture Dolph and that he couldn't wait for then before knocking him out in the RAW ring with a right hand.

Backstage on RAW, Garza, Andrade, and Vega were being interviewed and said that they were ready for the Viking Raiders tonight. Andrade said that if Garza had his back, he will return the favor before the Viking Raiders appeared and said that they will run through them.

Viking Raiders vs. Andrade & Angel Garza - Elimination Match

The Latinos are finally on the same page

Andrade and Ivar started the first match of RAW and the Raiders were dominating early. Garza managed to take out Erik who was legal with a huge superkick before tagging in Andrade. Garza took out Ivar from the apron with a basement dropkick, allowing Andrade to hit the hammerlock DDT on Erik and get the first pin on RAW.

Erik of the Viking Raiders was eliminated.

We returned to RAW to see Andrade and Garza team up on Ivar but the Ivar hit a dive through the ropes and took them out. Andrade made a selfless move and pushed Garza out of the way of an attack but took a roundhouse kick before being eliminated.

Andrade was eliminated.

Garza failed to get the Wingclipper and took a spin kick but Andrade put his foot on the rope to break the pin. Angel Garza came back out of nowhere to hit the Powerbomb off a counter and picked up the win on RAW.

Result: Andrade & Angel Garza def. Viking Raiders

Match rating: A

