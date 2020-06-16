WWE RAW Results June 15th, 2020: Winners, Grades, Video Highlights for latest Monday Night RAW

Big Show and Ric Flair showed up on RAW while a WWE legend got an unsanctioned match tonight!

Bobby Lashley and Lana are heading for a split while Rey Mysterio's son sought revenge on RAW.

Jojo FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

We got an action-packed night of wrestling on RAW

WWE RAW kicked off with the announcement that Rey Mysterio's son Dominick had accepted Seth Rollin's invitation to join him on RAW, despite his father's disapproval. Randy Orton was the first to come out and said that he thanked Edge for reigniting the fire he had inside him. Randy was the 'Legend Killer' once again and Edge was in a hospital as Randy joked that Edge won't be ready to wrestle any time before 2029.

Christian came out and said that Edge wasn't gonna quit and Randy mocked him, saying that he too wanted one more match. Orton brought up that Christian wasn't cleared for the ring but proposed an Unsanctioned Match. Randy left after saying that Christian had until the end of RAW to give an answer and that if he declined it would prove that he was a coward.

Backstage on RAW, Angel Garza & Zelina Vega were being interviewed and we learned that Garza had a match with Kevin Owens. Andrade came in and said that if he didn't win tonight, he hoped that Garza would be able to 'get over the disappointment'.

Kevin Owens vs. Angel Garza on RAW

Well, @AndradeCienWWE didn't waste any time getting a closer look at this one ... and @FightOwensFight is happy to take advantage! #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/ktUN9OfP8N — WWE (@WWE) June 16, 2020

Advertisement

Garza ran at Owens right away but KO sidestepped, sending him into the ring post. They were going at each other when Andrade's music hit, distracting Garza and giving Owens the early upper hand. Garza dodged the stunner before Andrade and Garza started bickering at ringside and Vega got frustrated and left.

We returned to RAW after a break to see Garza hit a huge missile dropkick for a near fall. Andrade ran a distraction yet again by stepping up to the apron and Owens took the opportunity to hit the stunner and pick up the win.

Result: Kevin Owens def. Angel Garza

After the match, Vega returned and tried to mediate things but to no avail.

Match rating: B

1 / 8 NEXT