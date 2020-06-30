WWE RAW Results June 29th, 2020: Winners, Grades, Video Highlights for latest Monday Night RAW

A WWE legend won a handicap match while we also saw a title change on RAW.

We got a huge mixed-match main event and a shocking segment from Rollins tonight on RAW.

Rollins took out his frustrations on a RAW Superstar

WWE RAW opened with Samoa Joe in the ring trying to conduct the double contract signing but Asuka, Bayley, and Sasha Banks broke out into a brawl. Dolph Ziggler was out and called Drew McIntyre out into the middle of all that.

Dolph cut a promo about having made Drew's career and said that he will destroy him before signing the match contract. Drew fired back at Dolph saying that Dolph was 'always the bridesmaid and never the bride' before signing the contract.

Drew told Dolph that he could pick the stipulation for their match before Asuka got sick of waiting and signed her contract. Banks did the same, saying that she will beat Asuka and become two-belts-Banks. Another high broke out and the two champs managed to throw Dolph and Sasha outside.

Big Show has a message for Orton

Backstage on RAW, Garza was talking to the referee of their upcoming match before he and Andrade were interrupted by Big Show who said that he was taking the next segment and their match can wait.

Big Show was out on RAW and called out Randy Orton but instead, Andrade, Garza & Vega came out. Big Show was mad as Garza told him that Randy laughed at the fact that Show called himself a legend.

Andrade and Garza surrounded Big Show and Vega was trash-talking when Ric Flair came out. Flair warned Show of messing with Randy and told him to go back to making TV shows.

Andrade and Garza were about to attack Show when The Viking Raiders, who were set to face the duo, came out and attacked them.

Andrade & Angel Garza vs. The Viking Raiders

We returned to RAW to see that a match was underway between the Viking Raiders and Andrade & Garza. Erik and Ivar were dominating early and used each other as a weapon before the Garza and Andrade hit tandem kicks to take down Erik for a near fall. Andrade and Garza started fighting over a tag and Andrade left the match altogether.

