WWE RAW Results March 25th 2019, latest Monday Night Raw winners, video highlights
RAW kicked off with a Beat The Clock challenge, where singles matches were to take place and the Superstar who won their match in the quickest time would be the winner.
Beat The Clock challenge
Ronda Rousey vs. Sarah Logan
Sarah Logan and Ronda Rousey faced off first, and Logan ran around the ring before assaulting Rousey with a few kicks. The rest of the Riott Squad, as well as Flair and Lynch, were watching from ringside. Logan grappled with Rousey, but Rousey countered before hitting a huge elbow to the face of Logan and putting her in an armbar, as Logan tapped out. The match ended at 1:25.
Charlotte Flair vs. Ruby Riott
Charlotte went for a big boot but Riott moved away. Charlotte tried to go for the submission but Ruby countered. Charlotte went for the Figure Eight but ran out of time. Charlotte couldn't beat Ruby.
Becky Lynch vs. Liv Morgan
An angry Charlotte landed a huge boot on Becky off the bat. Morgan landed multiple kicks to Becky and then went for the cover but Lynch kicked out. Becky countered with a kick and tried to go for the Dis-arm-Her, but Morgan countered. Becky landed a Jackknife cover, and Lynch got the win with 7 seconds to go and beat Ronda Rousey.
Result: Becky Lynch won the Beat The Clock challenge
Finn Balor was scheduled to face Bobby Lashley and Lio Rush in a handicap match but Lio backed out at the last second after making excuses before the match began. Jinder Mahal made his entrance and joined Lashley before the announcers confirmed that Jinder was the replacement.