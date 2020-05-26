It was a wild night on RAW

This week's edition of WWE RAW was a packed show. The WWE United States title was on the line as Andrade defended his title against Apollo Crews. We also had a big Triple Threat No.1 Contender's match with Charlotte Flair, Natalya and Nia Jax battling it out to see who will challenge Asuka for the RAW Women's Championship at WWE Backlash.

Edge also made a brief appearance on tonight's show, sending a message to Randy Orton. The main event saw MVP and Bobby Lashley team up to take on Street Profits in tag-team action.

WWE also announced a major announcement regarding Rey Mysterio's future as well.

The Kevin Owens Show kicks off WWE RAW

WWE RAW kicked off with Kevin Owens coming down to the ring to host another edition of the Kevin Owens Show. Owens hyped up the triple threat match later in the night between Natalya, Nia Jax and NXT Women's Champion Charlotte to determine who'd challenge Asuka for the RAW Women's title at Backlash.

KO then introduced his first guest - Asuka. Asuka went to speak about how Nia Jax interrupted her celebrations last week but was interrupted by Charlotte. The NXT Women's Champion started to remind Asuka how she had never beaten her and went on to say that the title should have been handed to her. Both Natalya and Nia Jax came out after this and headed down to the ring.

Jax got into Asuka's face and told her she would destroy her and take the title at Backlash. Asuka didn't take this lightly and took Jax down with a strike to the face that also made Natalya and Charlotte back off a little.