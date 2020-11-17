Drew McIntyre kicked off RAW and said that he was thankful for a lot of things and was confident that he would win the WWE Championship back tonight. He addressed the 'doubters' and that Roman Reigns was having delusions of grandeur. He said he will teach Roman some humility before Randy Orton showed up on the Titantron.

Randy said that he too was thankful, that all his fines and suspensions over the years have not ruined his career. He reminded us that he is still here despite all that because he is the 'greatest wrestler ever' and said that he will prove it by beating Drew tonight.

Drew walked off after one last warning but before he could leave, Miz & Morrison cut him off. The duo promoted Miz's TV show before Miz said that he will be waiting during the WWE title match to cash in the Money in the Bank contract.

Drew invited The Miz and John Morrison to a warm-up match right there and then on RAW but the duo retreated with a warning that no matter who wins the match, Miz will be laughing, all the way to the 'bank'.

Lana was backstage on RAW and was approached by Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax after she had booked a match with the three of them on one team. The tag champs warned her not to tag herself in before walking out on her.

Advertisement

Lana, Shayna Baszler & Nia Jax vs. Asuka, Mandy Rose & Dana Brooke on RAW

Lana was about to start the match but Shayna tagged herself in instead before taking the fight to Dana Brooke. Baszler took cheap shots at Asuka and Rose, clearing the apron before tagging in Nia to send Dana through the announce table. Rose interrupted Nia and was hit with a stomp on the steel steps before we headed to commercials on RAW.