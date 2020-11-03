Randy Orton kicked off RAW and said that at Hell in a Cell he proved that he is the best. He went on about how everyone thinks he got his way because of his family name and that everything has been handed to him but he proved that he is still the best and deserves to be called the Legend.

Alexa Bliss interrupted him and made her entrance but stayed silent. Randy asked where The Fiend was and she said that 'he could be here' before the lights went red and the screeching began.

The Fiend was a no-show but instead, Drew McIntyre took him down and demanded his rematch before walking out. Miz and Morrison rushed the ring as McIntyre walked out and Miz tried to cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase.

Drew returned and wiped out both Miz and Morrison, tossing them outside before saying that no one will beat Orton for the WWE title before him.

Backstage on RAW, The Miz was furious for losing his title shot and made fun of Drew, calling him jealous. He and Morrison challenged Drew to a handicap match later tonight.

Elias was out next on RAW and made fun of Jeff Hardy before starting to play a song. Jeff Hardy interrupted him with his entrance and the match began soon after.

Jeff Hardy vs. Elias - Guitar on a Pole match on RAW

Hardy tried to climb the pole early on but Elias hit him with a stool that he chucked at him. Hardy hit a dive off the steel steps, sending Ellias into the barricades. After a break, Elias was in control before Jeff tried to go for the guitar again.

Hardy was grounded but he came back with a Twist of Fate before going for the guitar again. Hardy retrieved the guitar and smashed it on Elias' back before going for the pin on RAW.

Result: Jeff Hardy def. Elias

Match rating: B