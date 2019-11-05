WWE RAW Results November 4th, 2019: Winners, Grades, Video Highlights for latest Monday Night RAW

Jojo FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 05 Nov 2019, 09:46 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The WWE Universe was treated to a great show tonight!

Before RAW kicked off, several black SUVs drove into the arena and Triple H was in one of them. The show started with the appearance of Brock Lesnar who had quit SmackDown last week and was now on RAW.

Heyman asked for Rey Mysterio and then demanded the locker room to give him up or Brock would turn the coloseum upside down. Brock and Heyman went around backstage, brutalizing everyone and breaking everything in their path, still looking for Rey. He almost broke off a car door in his search.

Segment rating: B

The Kabuki Warriors vs. Charlotte & Natalya

The champs took a big loss on RAW

Natalya kicked the match off against Kairi and Asuka was tagged in early on. Charlotte came in and dominated the match as the champs tried to hold their ground. We returned from commercials to see Asuka lock in a submission on Natalya before tagging in Sane.

Flair came in and hit a Fallaway Slam followed by a Natural Selection but Asuka broke the pin. Charlotte hit the moonsault but Asuka broke the pin a second time. Natalya locked in a sharpshooter on Asuka and made her tap after Charlotte took out Kairi with a spear.

Result: Charlotte & Natalya def. The Kabuki Warriors

Advertisement

Match rating: A

Lesnar and Heyman came out again and threatened to kill Jerry 'The King' Lawler if he didn't tell him Mysterio's whereabouts. Brock F5ed Dio through the announce table for standing up for the King and Mysterio came out with a pipe, taking out Lesnar before attacking him with the WWE title.

Lesnar could barely get to his feet after the attack while backstage, Rey cut a promo saying he was coming after Lesnar's title as revenge. He challenged Lesnar for the title at Survivor Series before the camera cut out.

Segment rating: A+

1 / 7 NEXT