RETRIBUTION kicked off RAW and said that WWE had granted them contracts to get them to stop terrorizing the talent and staff. One of the group, a blue haired woman who looked an awful lot like Mia Yim said that even though they were now signed with WWE, they will not stop their attacks.

The Hurt Business came out and rushed to the ring while RETRIBUTION backed off at first but then more of them showed up at ringside and a massive brawl broke out which ended badly for the Hurt Business.

Rey Mysterio and family were backstage as Dominik & Humberto Carrillo prepared to face Rollins & Murphy as well as Andrade & Garza to decide the No. 1 Contenders for the RAW Tag titles.

The Mysterio family will be watching this next match 𝘷𝘦𝘳𝘺 closely.#WWERaw @reymysterio pic.twitter.com/kKowrlNlRa — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) September 22, 2020

Dominik Mysterio & Humberto Carrillo vs. Seth Rollins & Murphy vs. Andrade & Angel Garza on RAW

Carrillo and Murphy were in the ring early on and Murphy was tossed outside the ring before Andrade & Garza cornerd Carrillo. Mysterio tagged in and took out both Garza and Andrade with top rope dives to the outside with the help of Humberto.

Dominik almost got the pin with a sunset flip before Garza hit a dopkick to break the pin. Andrade was taken out with a knee to the head from Murphy before Seth Rollins walked away from the match, saying he had other things on his mind.

Andrade and Garza took out Murphy while Dom and Humberto were still knocked out. Garza hit the Wing Clipper for the win.

Result: Andrade & Angel Garza won the triple threat tag match and will face the Street Profits for the RAW tag tiles at Clash of Champions

Match rating: B

Shane McMahon was set to go on the KO Show to promote RAW Underground and tonight's fight between Braun Strowman and Dabba Kato.