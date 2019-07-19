WWE Raw Reunion: 5 Things that should happen this Monday

We could be in for a surprise at the Raw Reunion!

WWE will bring next week’s episode of Monday Night Raw live from the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. However, as you may have heard, it won’t be any regular old episode as WWE has announced that show as a Raw Reunion, where multiple legends from the past will appear.

The list of legends includes Stone Cold Steve Austin, Hulk Hogan, Shawn Michaels, Ric Flair, Kurt Angle, Mick Foley and many more. While Raw is getting better and better every week with Paul Heyman at the helm, the Raw Reunion will do a great deal of good in terms of ratings for the show.

The USA network executives are responsible for WWE holding this special event. It appears to be a desperate move by WWE and the USA network to improve the ratings for the red brand.

The WWE legends are always well received by the fans when they make surprise appearances. We can also be sure that the old-school fans will tune in to the show to watch their favorite superstars from back in the day return for the big reunion. With that in mind, here are five things that should happen during the Raw Reunion.

#5 Multiple legends win the 24/7 Championship

That's next level humiliation for Drake Maverick!

Though it received severe criticism when Mick Foley first introduced the 24/7 Championship, it has become an integral part of the show right from the get-go. R-Truth and Drake Maverick are killing it every week with their hilarious segments, trying to take the title from each other in the craziest of situations.

Every week a mob of superstars chases down the 24/7 Champion, and this week we'd love to see a few legends trading the title amongst themselves. Santino Marella, The Hurricane, and Rikishi could be just a few of the names to vie for - and possibly win - the 24/7 title at the Raw Reunion, and they could drop the title back to R-Truth at the end of the show.

