WWE RAW Reunion: Top 10 returns from the show

Michael McClead FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.32K // 23 Jul 2019, 11:16 IST

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan Gets The Party Started At RAW Reunion

WWE's RAW reunion is now in the history books and the salute to nostalgia did not disappoint. There was laughter, tears, action, and even history being made, as the WWE Universe gathered to celebrate some of the greatest wrestlers in history.

There was a little something for wrestling fans of every generation tonight. Pat Patterson and Gerry Brisco represented the 1950s, 1960s, and 1970s. Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair had the 1980s covered. DX and "Stone Cold" Steve Austin represented The Attitude Era. 16-time world champion John Cena returned to turn back the clock to the aughts in what will go down as one of the most memorable RAWs in recent memory.

The RAW Reunion showcased everything we love about professional wrestling, so join us as we take a look at the evening's top 10 returns.

#10. Rikishi

RAW Reunion: WWE Hall of Famer with his sons Jimmy and Jey Uso

Rikishi was the first of many WWE Hall of Famers to appear at RAW Reunion. The former WWE Superstar appeared alongside his sons, Jimmy and Jey Uso in their non-title match against RAW Tag Team Champions The Revival.

Not to be outdone, The Revival brought out a Hall of Famer of their own: D-Von Dudley. When D-Von tried to interfere in the match by attempting to attack a defenseless Jimmy Uso outside the ring, Rikishi let his fellow WWE Hall of Famer know that he wasn't about to let him attack his son. Dudley backed away from the massive former Headshrinker and The Usos capitalized for an impressive pinfall victory over the RAW Tag Team Champions.

After the match, Rikishi celebrated with his sons in the middle of the ring and the proud father had the honor of raising The Usos' hands in victory.

